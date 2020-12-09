Rise in COVID-19 cases threatens economic progress, as job hiring slows

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP)- Despite a slight increase in job openings during October, the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases threatens economic recovery.

The American job market has been slowly healing since it collapsed when the pandemic hit this past spring, as businesses cut 22 million jobs last March and April alone.

Since then, employers have worked to gradually recall furloughed employees back to work. The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has since threatened this process, as job rebounds have begun to slow.

While reports from the Labor Department indicated some economic progress, as job postings rose to 6.65 million in October from 6.49 million in September, recent data shows that the number of employer hired workers has fallen from 5.89 million in September to 5.81 million.