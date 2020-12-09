UW-L virtually presents a holiday classic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The holiday spirit is still alive over at the center for the arts on UW-L's campus.

While the seats may not be filled with audience members, students are virtually bringing a holiday classic to you. It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play allows you to enjoy the joy of the season virtually.

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play allows students the opportunity to produce the show for a new audience. The story is one of joy, hope, and compassion as George Bailey as he meets his guardian angel Clarence. Clarence shows George the importance of his life and the true meaning of the season.

This version however will be unlike any other. Students are playing multiple characters as well as creating sound effects for the show through the use of actors.

The show will be available to stream to all from December 10- 13. Tickets are $6 for UW-L students; $16 for seniors/non UW-L students; and $18 for adults. Your ticket will include the ability to stream the show for a full 24 hours after purchase. Tickets can be purchased at UW-L's Theater Department website by creating an account and signing up for tickets.