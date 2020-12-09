WARMING UP!

Cloudy and Cool

Monday and Tuesday were a little on the cooler side with highs in the upper 30s. Clouds stuck around for a good chunk of the last two days, but that will change for Wednesday.

WARM!

As we head into Wednesday, our highs are going to climb significantly. We're seeing signs of the upper 40s, with a forecast high of 48 in La Crosse. With sunshine in the forecast, it's not impossible for a few to reach 50 degrees. All in all, a very warm December day with a light NW breeze around 5 mph. This warmer air sticks around through Thursday with highs yet again in the 40s. Keep in mind, our average high of this time of year is 31 degrees.

Late Week System

We're watching for the potential for a rain/snow mix on Friday as a large storm system takes shape. Recent model trends are pushing this track a little bit farther south, which would keep a bulk of the precipitation just out of our reach. For now, I will keep slight chances for Friday and Saturday for a rain/snow mix, but my confidence of a southern track is growing. We will keep you updated! Only in the low 30s by this upcoming weekend.

Enjoy your day,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears