Winning lottery ticket sold at Casey’s in Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. - (WXOW) - After fast sales and a lot of popularity in 2019, the Wisconsin Lottery added 25,000 tickets and over 500 prizes to their Holly Jolly Raffle.

This year, the winner might be local.

The tickets sold out on November 28, just one month after it began. The ticket holding the top $100,000 prize was sold at Casey's General Store located at 326 S Black River Street in Sparta.

The winner has not come forward yet. The winning ticket number is 033052. Lottery officials say the winner should make an appointment to claim their winnings at the Madison Lottery Office.

Casey's General Store gets 2% of the profits for selling the winning ticket which means they'll receive around $2,000.