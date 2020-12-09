Wisconsin Update: 81 new deaths from COVID-19; 215 more hospitalized

MADISON (WXOW) -- Eighty-one new deaths were added today to the total of those who have died due to COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

DHS also reported 215 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,556 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down ten from the day prior.

Of those, 325 are in the ICU, down one from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 3,619 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 8,107 negative cases.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 81 new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 3,887 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 363,504, or 86.1 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 70 people are hospitalized, up two from the day before, in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. Six of the cases are in intensive care, down one from yesterday.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

For example, the map shows that on December 2, there were 35 new confirmed cases within the La Crosse School District in the past day. The 7-day average was 34.57. In comparison, Holmen had 23 new cases and a 7-day average of 19.57.

In the 54601 zip code, which is La Crosse, there were 26 new cases reported on December 2.

La Crosse County reported 75 new cases according to DHS figures. They broke down demographically this way:

0-9: 6

6 10-19: 11

11 20-29: 13

13 30-39: 10

10 40-49: 16

16 50-59: 10

10 60-69: 6

6 70-79: 3

3 80-89: 0

0 90+: 0

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 885 (+11) 5 8.14 Crawford 1,423 (+19) 10b (+1) 15 Grant 3,707 (+30) 68 (+1) 25.57 Jackson 2,000 (+23) 6 35 La Crosse 8,908 (+75) 43 99.86 Monroe 2,915 (+31) 22 (+2) 33.14 Trempealeau 2,645 (+24) 23 (+1) 27.71 Vernon 1,282 (+19) 23 15.86 7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.