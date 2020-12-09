Wisconsin launches campaign to get flu shot to minorities

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Flu vaccinations are up so far this year and Wisconsin health officials hope a new education and awareness campaign will boost participation among minorities who historically have been reticent to get vaccinated.

The flu shot is recommended every year, but never more so than now as hospitals and health care systems are already under stress from the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Department of Health Services launched its educational campaign aimed at reaching minorities on Wednesday.

So far statewide, flu vaccinations are up nearly 3 percentage points over last year. Only 17 people have tested positive for the flu this season.