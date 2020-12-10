Clarification: Biden-Defense story

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — In a story published December 9, 2020, The Associated Press reported senators’ reaction to President-elect Joe Biden’s pick of retired Gen. Lloyd Austin for defense secretary. The story quoted Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii as saying, “It is difficult to imagine voting for a Mattis,” a reference to the congressional waiver that allowed retired Gen. James Mattis to serve as President Donald Trump’s first secretary of defense, a civilian post. The story should have provided the fuller quote: “It is difficult to imagine voting for a Mattis waiver and not an Austin waiver.”