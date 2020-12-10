Buccaneers, Vikings control own chances in NFC playoff race

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings meet in a matchup of NFC playoff contenders with Tom Brady trying to stop a two-game losing streak and Kirk Cousins looking to win for the sixth time in seven games. If the playoffs began this week the Bucs would be the sixth seed and the Vikings No. 7 in the NFC. Tampa Bay hasn’t made the playoffs since 2007, the second-longest postseason drought in the NFL. The Vikings began the season 1-5 before surging back into contention.