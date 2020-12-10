Bucs, Vikings begin stretch run with playoff implications

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bruce Arians finds it laughable that anyone would suggest his Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering an easy portion of their schedule in a four-game stretch with playoff implications that begins against the Minnesota Vikings. A trio of teams that currently have non-winning records may stand between the Bucs and their first postseason berth in 13 years. The surging Vikings are nipping at their heels in a crowded NFC race. After losing three of four to division title contenders entering last week’s bye Arians said the Bucs certainly aren’t in a position to take any opponent for granted.