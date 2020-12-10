Confirmed overdose deaths continue to rise in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two overdose saves due to Narcan this week prompted La Crosse County Medical Examiner Tim Candahl to urge the public about the growing number of overdose deaths in La Crosse County.

Candahl told News 19 that the medical examiner's office has already confirmed 34 overdose deaths this year. He added that around 70% of those deaths can be contributed to Fentanyl, a highly addictive and dangerous substance if used out of a medical setting.

The La Crosse County Medical Examiner's Office is currently investigating eight more deaths that could potentially add to 2020's total number of overdose deaths. Toxicology reports generally take two to three months to return.

If those eight deaths are confirmed due to overdose which Candahl believes will be the cause of death, that would put the county at over an 85% increase from last year. Without Narcan, that number would grow to 150% according to the release.

In 2019, La Crosse County had 22 overdose deaths.