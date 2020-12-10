Tireless Cook ready to carry Vikings further

Eagan, Minn. (WXOW) Dalvin Cook has played a huge role in the Vikings resurgence.

They've won 5 of their last 6 to move into the 7th and final playoff spot in the NFC.

But are they wearing out their star running back?

He has a league-leading 286 touches and 1,564 yards from scrimmage.

Cook had 38 touches in the win over Jacksonville.

The question is does he have enough in the tank to carry Vikings to the finish?

"I feel great actually, I'll probably do 38 more. I feel great, to be honest. I'm not pulling your coattails or nothing. I feel good. I got a good system that I got set up for me to get myself ready to go on Sunday. I'm here to do whatever my team asked of me. If it's 38, 40, 44, whatever it is, I'm willing to do it," Cook said.

The Vikings are at Tampa Bay for a noon kickoff Sunday.