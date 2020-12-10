Dutch national museum to stage 2021 exhibition on slavery

AMSTERDAM (AP) — To tell the troubling story of the Netherlands’ deep historical links to the slave trade, the country’s national museum is making it personal. The Rijksmuseum will open a major exhibition on the subject in February, bringing slavery to life by pulling into sharp focus the lives of 10 people. They range from a man enslaved in Ghana and transported to work in Brazil, to a wealthy Amsterdam socialite whose portrait was painted by Rembrandt van Rijn. The museum’s general director, Taco Dibbits, said Thursday that the Black Lives Matter movement and debate about racial inequality it generated “shows the urgency that this subject is addressed.”