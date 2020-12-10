Evers: help keep healthcare workers safe – follow the protocols

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin is still a COVID-19 hotspot according to Governor Tony Evers.

As a result, he says healthcare workers are stretched to the limit, but doing extraordinary work.

Evers says help is needed and the state is receiving some from 45 U.S. Army medical personnel.

They're headed to Marshfield Clinic facilities in Marshfield, Eau Claire, Beaver Dam and Rice Lake.

The governor also hinted today that state schools should consider re-opening after the winter break.

Individual school districts have made decisions about in person or virtual learning.

But the governor is pointing to concerns about long-term effects of isolation on children and the effectiveness of online learning.

He was asked during a recent news conference how schools should approach the second semester.

Governor Evers said according to the Associate Press that the patchwork of decisions to close or remain open has been messy and online learning has resulted in less that divine outcomes for children.