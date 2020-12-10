Evers hints Wisconsin schools should consider reopening

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is hinting that Wisconsin schools should consider re-opening after the winter break. Evers’ administration has left it up to individual school districts to decide whether to hold virtual classes or open for in-person instruction in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. But concerns about the long-term effects of isolation on children and the effectiveness of online learning have been growing as the pandemic lingers. Asked during a news conference Thursday how schools should approach the second semester, Evers said that the patchwork of decisions to close or remain open has been messy and online learning has resulted in less than “divine” outcomes for children.