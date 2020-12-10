Exposure feared after New Hampshire speaker dies of COVID-19

The COVID-19 death of the speaker of the New Hampshire House of Representatives has raised fears that other members of one of the world’s largest legislatures might have been exposed at their swearing-in last week. A medical examiner announced the cause of death Thursday of 71-year-old Dick Hinch. The swearing-in was held outdoors, and Hinch was photographed at the event wearing a mask. But more than a quarter of House members skipped the ceremony. They had learned the day before that several Republican lawmakers tested positive for the coronavirus after attending an indoor GOP caucus meeting where many attendees didn’t wear masks.