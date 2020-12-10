Find the gift that gives back this holiday season

(WXOW) - The Winona County Historical Society has a way to keep holiday shopping local this year, and also find a gift that gives back.

Recently WCHS offered a holiday fundraiser, the Winona County Christmas Bucket, filled with items from area businesses. Those buckets have since sold out. Some of those buckets were donated to the Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center.

There are still ways to help out, by purchasing an item from the gift shop and making a donation to the Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center.