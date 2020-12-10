Ashley for the Arts announces second headliner

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW)- Ashley for the Arts brings in a classic rock band as another of their headline acts.

With mega hits including, "Cold as Ice", "Juke Box Hero", "Urgent", and "I Want To Know What Love Is," Foreigner is set to headline the grandstand stage at 6 pm on Friday, August 13.

Last week, the festival announced that Toby Keith performs on the same day at 10 p.m.

Once a week over the next several weeks, Ashley for the Arts is revealing one of their headline acts.

The festival runs August 12-14 at at Memorial Park in Arcadia.

Tickets for the entire weekend of music are $20 until July 1. After that, ticket prices increase to $30.

Tickets can be purchased through the Ashley for the Arts ticket website.

For more information, visit the Ashley for the Arts website or their Facebook page.