Former New Jersey Governor speaks at UW-L’s ‘Civility’ series about moving forward post-election

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Former administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency and Governor of New Jersey Christine Todd Whitman spoke during a virtual presentation as part of the UW-La Crosse Political Science and Public Administration Department's ongoing "Civility in a Partisan Era" series.

Whitman served in President George W. Bush's cabinet as the administrator of the EPA from 2001-03. She also served as New Jersey's governor from 1994-2001.

She spoke at the free virtual presentation on December 10 about moving forward after this election.

UW-L Assistant Professor Anthony Chergosky said the university was thrilled to host Whitman's presentation.

"In these divisive times, Gov. Whitman provides valuable perspectives on civility, bipartisanship, leadership, and finding common ground. We can hardly think of a more qualified individual to discuss election 2020 and the road ahead for a divided nation," said Chergosky.

After how divided the country was for the 2020 election, Whitman said right now the need is for people to listen to each other and understand why one thinks a certain way. She explained that both the Senate and the House will be close as to who controls it, so it's more important than ever.

"We elected (these officials) to solve problems and the unfortunate thing is that it hasn't happened," said Whitman.

She explained now is a good opportunity for people to get to know one another across the aisle. From here, all the country can do is move forward and work to diminish the divisiveness.

"When it is not happening from the presidency that is going to make a huge difference and if we start to stand up and say 'This is just not acceptable' and what we are seeing happened because of this divisive language and these divisions is kind of scary," said Whitman.

She explained that elected officials who are validating the votes from their states are being threatened and it's unacceptable. Whitman says as a country we have to come together to work to stop it all and move forward.