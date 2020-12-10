From Cape Cod to Alaska, college leagues eye MLB changes

From Cape Cod to Alaska, wood-bat college summer leagues are monitoring closely as Major League Baseball reshuffles its development pipeline and enters the amateur space. As part of its effort to shrink the affiliated minor leagues, MLB has converted the Appalachian League to a college summer league and added another circuit for draft-eligible players. While top-level college showcases like the Cape Cod League don’t expect to lose many players, others are concerned MLB’s realignment could compound challenges already created by the coronavirus pandemic and other changes in player development that have limited the player pool.