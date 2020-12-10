German court halts felling of trees at site of Tesla plant

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has ruled automaker Tesla Inc. has to stop clearing trees on the site where it’s building its first electric car factory in Europe. News agency dpa reported a top administrative court decided Thursday on a temporary ban for the clearing of the forest outside the German capital after two environmentalist groups appealed against a previous decision by a lower court. They claim that animals living in the forest have not been safely resettled before the clearing of the trees. They worry specifically about lizards and snakes. Tesla wants to start manufacturing electric cars there next summer.