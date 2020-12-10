Golfers take advantage of warm weather

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Area golfers took advantage of the unusually warm weather by hitting the links at Drugan's Castle Mound Golf Course.

Drugan's says it's not unusual to have golfers playing in December, but playing golf in December when it's 50 degrees is something those golfers will remember for a long time.

"It will definitely be a memory and it's a nice activity with the pandemic going on to get outside and enjoy the warm weather," said local golfer Jacob Mathy. "Definitely fortunate to play with a couple of my best buds. Can't ask for much more in December."

Jim Jenkins, another avid golfer, says he is just enjoying the extra time on the course, "It's a bonus. This is a true bonus and everyone that is out here is enjoying the moment, you can be sure of that. I love the game, I love the camaraderie and its a beautiful day. What else are you going to do that will be this much fun?"

Drugan's will remain open for golf as long as Mother Nature allows.