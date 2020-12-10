Guard announces pilot in F-16 crash has died

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Air National Guard announced Thursday afternoon that the pilot involved in the crash of an F-16 Tuesday night has died.

The name of the pilot won't be released until family members are notified the guard said in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” 115th Fighter Wing commander Col. Bart Van Roo said. “Today is a day for mourning, and the 115th Fighter Wing along with the entire Wisconsin National Guard stands with the pilot’s family as we grieve the loss of a great Airman, and patriot.”

“We are an extremely close knit group at the fighter wing, and the loss of one of our own brings immeasurable sadness to every member of our organization,” he said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon went down in the Hiawatha National Forest in Delta County in Michigan's Upper Penninsula around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening during a training mission. The location is about 250 miles northeast of the base in Madison.

A multi-state interagency search for the pilot and aircraft began immediately after the crash which is under investigation.