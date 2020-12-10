Gundersen Health System adds online COVID-19 screening option

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - In an effort to get patients the answers they need quickly, Gundersen Health System is now offering online COVID-19 screening for patients.

Previously, pre-screening had only been available over the phone. Gundersen said their nurses have been fielding between 300 to 700 phone calls per day from patients, many of them needing to be screened and tested for COVID-19.

Now, Gundersen patients can log in to their MyChart patient portal and click on 'COVID Screening' to start the process themselves.

"By doing this, it decreases the volume of those calls, the patients don't need to wait on the phone," said Shannon Hulett, an RN and the Director of Digital User Experience. "When we have decreased calls the nurses can meet the needs of patients who really need to talk to a nurse -- whether it's COVID or something else."

COVID-19 test results will also be available in my chart. Right now, the self-scheduling feature is only for the La Crosse test site on the city's North side at 1207 Mulberry Lane.

Click here to watch a tutorial on how to self-schedule a COVID-19 test at Gundersen in La Crosse.

Gundersen employees should continue to call Employee Health Services for COVID-19 screening and testing information, rather than use MyChart.