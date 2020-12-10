Hundreds of Hondurans gather to walk in caravan to the U.S.

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Hundreds of Hondurans devastated by recent hurricanes have begun walking towards the United States. The would-be migrant caravan was formed by roughly 600 men, women and children who gathered Wednesday night in the northern city of San Pedro Sula and began walking along a dark highway toward the border with Guatemala. It follows a visit to Washington last week by Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández in which he warned that food shortages as a result of crop loss caused by Hurricanes Eta and Iota could spur more migration to the U.S.