Log rolling making a splash at Dahl YMCA

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Young athletes took to the Dahl YMCA pool, exhibiting balance, speed and determination. Also part of the equation, a great big log.

Tournament log rolling returned to the water, with a junior and senior youth co-ed event. The unique sport featured athletes ranging in ages from 7 to 14, competing in a best 3 out of 5 competition.

Organizer and world champion Livi Pappadopoulos said it was more about making sure the kids had fun in year that saw most of the season cancelled.

"Everybody should give log rolling a shot at some point in their life," Pappadopoulos said. "The kids just love it so much, they're so passionate about it."

The rules are simple enough, try to get your opponent to fall off the log as you roll it. You can't touch your opponent or cross the center line of the log. The motion of the log can spin, stop and reverse at anytime, depending on the skills and strategy of the competitors.

Pappadopoulos started competitive log rolling at the age of 8 and turned professional in 2018.