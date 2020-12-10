Man arrested in Monroe County after standoff

NORWALK, Wis. (WXOW) - A domestic abuse incident leads to a standoff with authorities in Monroe County Wednesday.

A statement from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that at around 6:12 a.m., they received information about a domestic abuse incident that happened overnight in rural Norwalk. Based on the victim's statement, deputies developed probable cause to arrest the suspect, 39-year-old Kenneth M. Sizemore.

Their information showed that he was living inside a camper inside of a shed.

The statement said that due to threats toward law enforcement and that Sizemore may be armed, the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit went to the location to make the arrest.

After failing to get Sizemore to communicate with them or exit the shed for nearly two hours, he finally surrendered as officers were about to put chemical agents inside the camper.

Sizemore was eventually taken to the Monroe County Jail where he's held on charges including First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, False Imprisonment, Child Abuse, and Felon Possessing a Firearm.