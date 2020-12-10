Minnesota reports 89 more COVID-19 deaths, two in Winona County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Thursday that 89 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Two of the people who died were residents of Winona County. One resident was between 80-84 and the other was between 85-89 according to MDH. Winona County Health and Human Services said this raises the number of deaths from the virus in the county to 36.

Fifty-six of the 89 people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. One of the people who died was an inmate of a jail or prison.

A total of 4,198 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said. The Department said 2,767 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also reported in Thursday's update that another 3,523 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Twenty-eight of the cases were reported in Winona County. Another 24 were in Houston County. Fillmore County saw 25 additional cases. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 367,218 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 27,057 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 9,409 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials said 324,304 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

The Department also reported 41,499 COVID-19 tests in Thursday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 4,731,719. Health officials said about 2,708,431 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH said a total of 19,029 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,145 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here.