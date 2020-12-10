Mobile app helps readers connect with library during COVID-19 pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Public Library mobile application makes it easier for the community to check out books and everything else the library offers.

People cannot browse around the library during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they can still request books on the new LPL mobile app and then pick them up.

"The La Crosse library and the people who work there have been an absolute gift to our family during this time. I cannot say enough about them," Mom and avid reader Kelley Manson said. "Having the app has allowed my daughters to reach the end of a book and request the next one and it's ready for them in a few days."

People can listen to audio-books instantly on the app.

"The idea was people are out and around and they always have their phone with them and we wanted this library to be in your hand to do whatever you needed to do at that time," La Crosse Public Library adult services manager Alan Mask said.

He helped launch the app and said if someone is within 300 ft. of the building its pinging system will notify people if they have overdue fees or if a book-on-hold is ready for pickup.

"Then you can just come in and get it during our open hours ten to six," Mask said.

If people lose their physical card they can simply maintain a digital card on the application.

"With the app, you don't need to use your library cards anymore. They have it all in one place on the app so we just connected everything that way," Manson said. "It's just so easy to use we had it down from day one. We absolutely love it."

Mask said 500 people downloaded the app since it launched in November.

Since the library and the mobile app funding comes from taxpayer dollars only people who live in the City of La Crosse can use it. Mask said when the library is able to hold their typical in-person events, the app will notify users when and where they take place.