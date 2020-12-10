‘Very rough terrain’: Neighbor describes remote area where missing F-16 pilot crashed

MADISON (WKOW) – The crash of an F-16 fighter jet in a remote part of Michigan's Upper Peninsula has disturbed a quiet community in the middle of a national forest.

“You almost never hear anything except for birds and wind and that's really about it, but today, anytime you go outside, within five minutes you hear a jet crossing,” said Patrick Hugener.

Wisconsin Air National Guard crews and local officials spent Wednesday searching for a missing pilot in Delta County, after the plane crashed Tuesday night during a training mission.

Hugener lives about four miles from the site where the jet went down in the Hiawatha National Forest. He says the area is covered in thick woods, small lakes and rivers. It's a beautiful sight for travelers, campers and those who live in the outdoors, but makes for a complicated search and rescue mission.

He tried to search his five acres of land near the crash site for any sign of the missing pilot.

“It is so thick back there, even though the leaves are gone and stuff, it's very rough terrain,” he said. “You're not driving through there. Even with a four wheeler, you're probably not going to get too far. It's just very overgrown.”

The Air National Guard sent teams to search alongside local law enforcement, who initially secured the crash site, but faced another challenge in the area. Hugener says communicating is difficult. He spoke with 27 News through a satellite internet connection.

“There is no phone signal out there,” he said. “Phones are not going to work at all.”

Hugener is a drone photographer and had planned to offer his help, but heard first responders were asking people to avoid the area of their search.

“If they said, hey, here's the all clear, you guys can go in the area, I think 90% of the town would probably run out there and help search for this pilot, with equipment, vehicles, anything,” he said.

For now though, they'll wait for more information about the missing Guard member. Authorities have only said the pilot's status is unknown.

F-16 crashes are pretty rare in Wisconsin. The last reported incident was in 2011, when a plane crashed into a home in Adams County because of an engine failure. In the mid 90s, two F-16s crashed, one in western Wisconsin and the other at Dane County Regional Airport.

In all those incidents, the pilots were able to safely eject from the plane before it crashed. Officials have not specifically said whether the pilot in the Michigan crash was able to do so, but people living nearby have been seeing and hearing crews searching by air throughout the day.

STEUBEN, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin-based fighter jet crashed in a national forest in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula while on a training mission and searchers are looking for the pilot, who was the only person aboard. The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs says the F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison crashed about 8 p.m. Tuesday. The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, weren’t immediately known. The plane went down in Hiawatha National Forest, about 250 miles northeast of the base. The crash site is in Delta County, which is located on the shores of Lake Michigan.

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers sent out a statement on the crash of a Madison-based F-16 fighter that crashed Tuesday night in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

“I was devastated to learn last night that a member of the Wisconsin Air National Guard was involved in an F-16 crash in the Upper Peninsula. As search and rescue operations continue, Kathy and I are hoping and praying for the pilot’s safe return. Our hearts go out to the pilot’s family as well as the members of the 115th Fighter Wing as they continue working to bring the pilot home.”

The pilot's status is unknown. Search crews remain on the ground in Delta County, Michigan looking for the person.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The search for the pilot from the Madison-based F-16 Fighter that crashed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula continues Wednesday morning.

The jet crashed at around 8 p.m. Tuesday night in Delta County, Michigan.

The status of the pilot is still unkown.

The 115th Fighter Wing participated in a coordinated search effort with local emergency responders, the U.S. Coast Guard and other government agencies overnight.

Search and rescue efforts on the ground, in the air, and in the water continue as of Wednesday morning.

The crash site, located in Delta County, Michigan was initially secured by local emergency responders, but military personnel and safety and security personnel from the 115th Fighter Wing are now on site.

Additional personnel will be sent later today to help facilitate the safety and security of the crash site, according to the National Guard.

115th Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Bart Van Roo told 27 News “We are a close-knit family and when an incident like this occurs, every member in our organization feels it. Right now the safety of our pilot along with search and rescue efforts are our top priority, and we will continue to pray for the pilot’s safe return.”

MADISON (WKOW) -- An F-16 fighter jet assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Air National Guard Base in Madison crashed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Tuesday night.

Wisconsin National Guard officials say it happened at around 8 p.m while a routine training mission was taking place.

Right now, the cause of the crash and the status of the lone pilot onboard the aircraft are unknown.