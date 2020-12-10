Olson comes up aces and takes 1-shot lead in Women’s Open

HOUSTON (AP) — Amy Olson is the leader after one day at the U.S. Women’s Open thanks to a hole-in-one. Olson hit 8-iron for her ace on her seventh hole of the tournament at Champions Golf Club. She kept right on going until she had a 4-under 67. That gave the North Dakota native a one-shot lead over former Women’s British Open winner Hinako Shibuno. Also at 68 were Moriya Jutanugarn and A Lim Kim. They were among only 11 players who broke 70 in perfect scoring conditions on the two courses used at Champions. The Friday forecast was for wind and rain.