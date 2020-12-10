Police investigate homicide in Sioux City apartment

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police have identified a man whose body was found last week inside a Sioux City apartment used by transients. The Sioux City Journal reports that the body of 61-year-old Daniel Harden was found Dec. 1 inside the apartment building. An autopsy used to identify the body ruled Harden’s death as a homicide. Investigators have said Harden appeared to have been beaten and had likely been dead for about a week when his body was found. The apartment is part of a complex where 33-year-old Solomon Blackbird was shot on Nov. 1. He later died. Police have said the two deaths did not appear to be related.