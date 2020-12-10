Positive and negative news about America’s Dairyland

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin's dairy farmers are tough. They've been through harsh weather struggles, trade agreements, and now the pandemic.

John Umhoefer, the Executive Director for the Wisconsin Cheese Maker Association, said the dairy industry saw the highest cheese price in the nation's history, and the lowest, all within the same year.

The industry's sharpest decline comes from a lack of sales from bulk businesses like schools, restaurants, and hotels. The decline in bulk sales has also caused a downward ripple effect on people who serve as electricians for the industry and make equipment, veterinarians, packagers, delivery services, and trucking companies.

Emily Bialkowski, the Sales and Marketing Manager for Westby Cooperative Creamery, said that regardless of the pandemic's adverse effects, there is hope. Bialkowski said the heartfelt story of this year is that their online and grocery sales are up 290% compared to last year.

"We saw significant upticks in our grocery business and retail business. We have found that they are leveling each other off," Bialkowski. "It's been an "OK" year in that regard, not super great and not super negative."

Umhoefer agrees with Bialkowski regarding the uptick in cheese sales within grocery stores. He said since March, cheese sales in the state had been up 18 percent at grocery stores. He also mentioned the prominent cheeses purchased by people are cheddars and Colby cheeses.

Umhoefer mentioned that mozzarella is the number one cheese in the nation, purely because of the pizza industry and fine dining.

"In Wisconsin, the cheese industry is valued at $46 billion," Umhoefer said. "This industry is important for the state, and it's one that I hope will recover from all of this."

Bialkowski mentioned that the best way for people to support the dairy industry is to find their local co-op and buy locally grown meats and food.