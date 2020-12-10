Potential storm Friday and Saturday

A pleasant Thursday…

Thursday brought another well-above normal day as highs reached the lower to middle 50s. Southerly winds ahead of a cold front allowed readings to skyrocket! The front will slide through early this evening with some clouds, but no rain or snow.

Possible late week storm system…

A storm system is developing to the southwest, and will affect us for Friday and Saturday. The track of the system will move to our southeast toward Detroit. Rain will develop ahead of the system for Friday afternoon in the southern parts of the viewing area, then quickly switch to snow. An inch or two is possible for Winneshiek and Allamakee counties in Iowa, and for Crawford, Richland, and possibly Vernon counties in Wisconsin. Farther north we expect very little snow. We will monitor the track for any possible shift to the north.

Colder weather follows…

The storm system will drag colder air southward as it pulls away Saturday afternoon, and that will mean highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s heading into next week.

Medium range outlook…

Temperatures in the Upper Midwest are expected to average near or above normal in the 1 to 2 week outlook. That should get us to the winter solstice; and the first day of winter. The solstice occurs at 4:04 CST on December 21st.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden