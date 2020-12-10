Rep. Kind aims to help craft brewers with new legislation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - More help may be on the way for brewers, cider-makers, distillers and vintners.

Rep. Ron Kind, along with republican Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, has introduced the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act. The legislation would protect brewers and craft beverage manufacturers from increased federal excise taxes. If the bill does not pass or if relief is allowed to expire, taxes for that industry will return to higher levels on January 1, 2021.

"I found that over the last couple of years, because of reduced excise taxes, these businesses are reinvesting [money] into their workforce and equipment modernization. It's been crucial, especially in the time of COVID, to keep them up and running. I'm hoping that at the end-of-year budget that we're going to take up next week, my measure's going to be a part of that to provide protection for the craft beverage industry here in the state of Wisconsin," said Rep. Kind.

Rep. Kind said that he hopes to make this a permanent piece of legislation to avoid having to make negotiations on this same thing in a couple of years.