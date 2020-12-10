Ring in the season with these ABC holiday specials

LA CROSSE,Wis.(WXOW)- What is your favorite holiday special?

We all have our favorite holiday traditions and movies that we watch every holiday season. Whether you are a fan of "The Grinch" or "Home Alone,"ABC and News 19 has you covered with some holiday cheer.

According to ABC and News 19's lineup, the following include all holiday specials that will air on our station:

SUNDAY,DEC. 13

6:00-6:30 "The Disney Holiday Sing Along"

WEDNESDAY,DEC. 16

7:00-9:00 pm: "The Great Christmas Light Fight"

THURSDAY DEC 17

6:30 - 7 pm: "Rotary Lights 2020: The Most Important Year Ever"

FRIDAY,DEC. 18

7:00-7:30pm: "Olaf's Frozen Adventure"

7:30-8:01 pm. : "Shrek the Halls"

SUNDAY,DEC. 20

12:00- 12:30pm: "Magnificent Mile Lights Festival"

8:00-10:00 pm: "The Sound of Music"

MONDAY,DEC. 21

9:00-10:00pm: "CMA Country Christmas"

WEDNESDAY,DEC. 23

1:00-2:00 pm: General Hospital Holiday Episode

7:00-8:00pm: Santa Clause is Comin' to Town

8:00-10:00 p.m:"The Great Christmas Light Fight" - *season finale

THURSDAY,DEC. 24

8:00-10:00 pm: "The Greatest Showman" - *network broadcast premiere

9:00-9:30pm: "Disney's Prep and Landing"

9:30-10:00pm: "Disney's Prep and Landing 2"

FRIDAY,DEC. 25(CHRISTMAS DAY)

10:00 a.m-12:00 pm: "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration"

11:00am-12:00pm: "Glory!,ABC religious special"

10 - 10:30 pm: "Rotary Lights 2020: The Most Important Year Ever" Encore Presentation

Additionally on Christmas Day, ABC will be carrying three NBA games starting at 1:00pm with the Milwaukee Bucks versus the Golden State Warriors followed by the Nets versus Celtics and then Mavericks versus Lakers games.