Salvation Army ‘Angel Giving Tree’ gift program receives $4,000

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Walmart and Pepsi donated $4,000 to the Salvation Army's "Angel Giving Tree" program to help make sure people have food, clothes and presents under the tree.

The program supports 1,200 kids in the community.

"We are really seeing the community come together and we are finding that there is hope and that is being provided to our families who are in need," La Crosse Salvation Army development director Christina Knudsen said. "So many are struggling but as we are reaching out we are able to get that help and so there's going to be a lot of good Christmases and we are thrilled and just thankful to all of the community and partners that are helping."

The Salvation Army received the grant money through Walmart gift cards so their members went shopping to collect the items for the Giving Tree.