Shares mostly lower in Asia after tech-led drop on Wall St

Stocks are mostly lower in Asia after weakness in technology companies’ shares led an overnight decline on Wall Street. Benchmarks fell Thursday in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney but edged higher in Shanghai. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% Wednesday. Investors have been weighing hopes for approvals and distribution of coronavirus vaccines against a near-term surge in cases and hospitalizations. They are also still closely watching Washington, where talks are continuing on providing more relief to American people and businesses impacted by the pandemic. Congress is still divided over the size and scope of any new package.