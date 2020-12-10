Taylor Swift surprises fans with another album due tonight

(AP) - Taylor Swift fans are getting a double reason to celebrate this year. The singer-songwriter is about to release her second album in 2020.

Swift says the new album is called “Evermore,” which she describes as a “sister” album to her latest release, “Folklore.”

A video for a new song, “Willow,” will arrive along with the album at midnight ET Thursday. Taylor revealed the track list for the 15-song new album and noted that some of the guests are Haim, The National and Bon Iver.