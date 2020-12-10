High-flying Packers doing well against some of the league’s best defenses

Green Bay, Wis. (WXOW) The Packers will take the league's highest scoring offense with them to Detroit this Sunday.

They're averaging 31.6 points a game.

How they got there is pretty remarkable.

In the last three weeks, they've scored 31 points against the Colts, 41 against the Bears and 30 against the Eagles.

At the time, all three of those defenses were ranked in the top ten in either points allowed or total yards.

So their rise to the top has come against some of the league's best.

"I would say this about our last two games, it is by far the fewest mistakes we've had on the offensive side of the ball all year long, and in two years," said head coach Matt LaFleur.

"I really feel like we did make some things a little simpler this year and everybody is in their second year at the same time. So it becomes more simple because it's more readily on your mind. It's easier to put a picture to a thought and to a play. I think it's helped all of us play a little bit faster this year," said Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers will try to continue their high-scoring wayswhen they travel to Detroit this Sunday for a 3:25 PM kickoff.