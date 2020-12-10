Virus-hit European economy likely to get stimulus shot

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is set to deliver more monetary stimulus at the bank’s meeting Thursday. Analysts think that could mean another half-trillion euros in bond purchases. The added help comes just in time as the winter wave of the pandemic is leading to more shutdowns. Those bond purchases pump newly created money into the economy and keep borrowing costs low for cast-strapped businesses and governments. The central bank for the 19 countries that share the euro currency could also offer more ultra-cheap, long-term loans to banks so they can keep lending to hard-pressed businesses.