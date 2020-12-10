Warm today with big changes to follow

Sunny Wednesday

What a day out there yesterday! We all ended up with at least 50 degrees, with 52 in La Crosse. Keep in mind our average highs for this time of year are in the low 30s. Unfortunately, the Northern Lights were not seen in our area overnight. We have the chance to see them again tonight, but clouds will likely get in the way.

One More Warm Day

Thursday will return to the 50s with partly cloudy skies. It will be our last warm day for quite some time. We can expect South winds from 5-10 mph. Overall enjoy this very pleasant day!

Rain/Snow Mix

Friday's forecast is very messy. We have the chance for a rain/snow mix starting Friday afternoon. Right now, models are consistent keeping the bulk of this storm JUST off to the south of La Crosse. I think we could see a light mix, but the bigger impacts will likely stay down to Prairie du Chien, Madison and over to Milwaukee. It'll likely start as a rain/snow mix then transition over to mostly snow Friday night. Snow totals could range up to 6-10" in some of the heavy banded areas, but if you see any snow in the Coulee Region it will likely not accumulate much. Again, main impacts will likely reside just out of our viewing area. Any slight northern shift will provide more impacts to our area and we will keep you updated.