How you can help La Crosse small businesses this holiday season

LA CROSSE, Wis.(WXOW)- Where do you normally like to do your holiday shopping?

This year's holiday shopping season has looked different compared to previous years, yet it offers many opportunities to shop locally. During the holiday shopping season, the La Crosse Area Chamber and Downtown Mainstreet Inc. are providing one more reason to shop locally.

Both the La Crosse Area Chamber and Downtown Mainstreet Inc have partnered with downtown businesses for Shop Small Sundays.

Shop Small Sundays is a program that allows shoppers to help out their local La Crosse business well also donating to the Small Business Resiliency Fund. For each purchase made at participating stores on Sunday, a portion of the purchase will go to funding the Small Business Resiliency Fund.

Your purchases from a downtown business will support the fund and through an online submission of your receipt. To submit your receipt online, visit the submission website here. For additional information on the Small Business Resiliency Fund, visit here.

The Shop Small Sunday program will run Sundays through December 27th. Information on the event can be found on the events Facebook page.