Wilton man injured in rural Monroe Co. crash

WILTON, Wis. (WXOW) - An icy roadway led to a crash that authorities said left a Wilton man with serious injuries Thursday morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a release that they got called shortly before 10 a.m. to Mead Avenue in the Town of Sheldon for a vehicle crash.

The victim, identified as Harlow Osteboe, called and said he was trapped in the crashed pickup truck.

Deputies determined that Osteboe lost control after hitting an icy part of the road. The vehicle left the highway, rolled over, and came to rest up against a tree.

Because of his injuries, Osteboe left the scene by GundersenAir.

The sheriff's office said that despite the warmer weather we're seeing, there can be places where the roads can be icy in certain places.