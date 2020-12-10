Wisconsin Update: 57 more dead from COVID-19; 160 more hospitalized

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- Fifty-seven deaths were added today to the total of those who have died due to COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

One of the deaths was in Vernon County. It is the 24th death due to complications from the virus in the county. The Vernon County Health Department said it was a woman in her 90s who was recovering at home.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS.

DHS also reported 160 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,535 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 21 from the day prior.

Of those, 326 are in the ICU, up 1 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 4,034 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 8,521 negative cases.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person.

The 57 new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 3,944 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 369,821 or 86.8 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 61 people are hospitalized, down nine from the day before, in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. Seven of the cases are in intensive care, an increase of one from yesterday.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code.

La Crosse County reported 40 new cases according to DHS figures. They broke down demographically this way:

0-9: 1

10-19: 1

20-29: 7

30-39: 7

40-49: 5

50-59: 14

60-69: 3

70-79: 1

80-89: 0

90+: 1

On Friday at 12:15 p.m., members of the La Crosse County Health Department, Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System are holding a news conference to share information regarding COVID-19 vaccinations in the area. WXOW plans to carry the news conference live on our WXOW website, our news app, and on our Facebook page.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 893 (+8) 5 7.71 Crawford 1,441 (+19) 10 13.43 Grant 3,765 (+58) 68 28.71 Jackson 2,012 (+12) 6 34.43 La Crosse 8,948 (+40) 43 78.29 Monroe 2,950 (+35) 22 33.86 Trempealeau 2,669 (+24) 23 24.43 Vernon 1,301 (+19) 24 (+1) 15.71 7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services

