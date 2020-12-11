2 killed when helicopter crashes into field in West Texas

COLORADO CITY, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two men were killed when a helicopter crashed in a field in West Texas. Mitchell County Sheriff Patrick Toombs said Friday night that the helicopter crashed Thursday just southwest of Colorado City, which is about 250 miles west of Dallas. Toombs said the pilot, 31-year-old Zane Whitesides, and the passenger, 32-year-old Zack Pfeuffer, were killed. Both were from Colorado City. Toombs said he believed they were headed to a ranch to help them move cattle.