Alabama prisons agency says federal suit ignores progress

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama prisons agency says a Justice Department lawsuit over conditions for male inmates ignores the progress being made to improve them. The Department of Corrections released a statement Thursday night responding to the federal lawsuit, which claims conditions are so poor they violate the Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment. The agency says officials have been working hard to hire more people to work in understaffed prisons. And it notes that Gov. Kay Ivey’s plan to construct three large new prisons that would replace dilapidated structures. The state says the government filed suit without warning despite continuing negotiations.