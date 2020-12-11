Army sending medical help to Wisconsin facilities strained by COVID-19

(WKOW) —​ Gov. Tony Evers today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense will send about 45 U.S. Army medical personnel to assist the state’s efforts to combat COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The incoming medical personnel will support Marshfield Medical Center facilities in Marshfield, Eau Claire, Beaver Dam and Rice Lake.

“Wisconsin’s health care system is strained, and our frontline health care workers are doing amazing work under extraordinary circumstances,” said Evers in a news release. “Many of them working back-to-back shifts in head-to-toe PPE, putting their health and safety on the line to take care of our vulnerable COVID-19 patients. This additional support is crucial and I thank the Department of Defense for providing these resources to the state.”

The Marshfield Clinic system has been utilizing volunteers from the Wisconsin Emergency Assistance Volunteer Registry (WEAVR), but the need for more staff to meet patient demand remains a challenge.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of the Department of Defense as we continue to deal with the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” said Dr. Susan Turney, Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO. “Because of the prolonged and intense nature of this crisis, many hospitals are near full capacity and medical staff is exhausted. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen the importance of partnerships in meeting this momentous challenge. We look forward to partnering with military medical personnel to provide the care our patients need.”

The operation will be overseen by the U.S. Army North (ARNORTH), the Joint Force Land Component Command of U.S. Northern Command in support and coordination with federal and state efforts.