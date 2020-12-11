Asia Today: Hong Kong secures 15 million vaccine doses

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong says it has secured delivery of 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with the first million to arrive as early as January. Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam says the city has reached agreements for 7.5 million doses each from Sinovac and Pfizer/BioNTech. As each person needs two doses, the 15 million would be enough to cover the city’s population. She says at-risk people, such as the elderly and staff in nursing homes and in healthcare, will be given priority. Lam say the target is that free vaccines will be provided to Hong Kong residents within 2021 so that people’s lives will return to normal as soon as possible.