Skip to Content

Global stocks lower after Wall St falls on virus pressure

New
3:00 am National news from the Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mostly lower after U.S. unemployment claims rose in a sign the coronavirus pandemic’s economic damage is worsening. London, Shanghai and Tokyo declined while Hong Kong advanced. U.S. stock futures were lower after Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index slipped 0.1% overnight. That came after the government reported more people than expected applied for unemployment benefits last week. Investors have been encouraged by progress in development of a coronavirus vaccine. But optimism has been dented by rising infection numbers in the United States and some other markets and renewed curbs on business.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content