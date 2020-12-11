Blair-Taylor takes down Whitehall

BLAIR, Wis. - (WXOW) - After an early 6-2 run by Whitehall, Blair-Taylor came storming back to go up by 40 points at half, dominating on both ends of the floor.

Whitehall got on the board first with a three by Aidan Sonsalla, the assist coming from Devon McCune. Their next possession, it's like it was on replay. McCune kicked to Sonsalla again and Whitehall was up 6-2 and had Blair-Taylor rattled. The game looked like it was going to be good one for the first few minutes.

After a timeout, Blair Taylor seemed to settle in and began showing their dominance. Whitehall put on a press but Blair-Taylor navigated it with ease. They went on a 12-0 run and never looked back.

After missed shots and a few costly turnovers, Whitehall found themselves down 48-18 at half.

Kyle Steien and Tyler Thompson combined for 43 of Blair-Taylor's points. Both played a key role in their 39-8 run in the first half.

Blair-Taylor went on to win it 88-51.